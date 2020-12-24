Top leader congratulates French Communist Party’s National Council
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to the National Council of the French Communist Party (PCF) on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the PCF and the Congress of Tours.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to the National Council of the French Communist Party (PCF) on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the PCF and the Congress of Tours.
The Vietnamese leader wrote that, founded in 1920 by eminent French communists and French workers, with the participation of Nguyen Ai Quoc (a pseudonym of Vietnam’s beloved President Ho Chi Minh), the PCF has become a political party of French communists and progressive workers. It later took the lead in the fight against German fascism and the bourgeois government’s colonial policy, mobilising the masses to seize the right to welfare and democracy and supporting colonial peoples’ resistance wars against the rule of colonialists and imperialists, thus winning freedom and independence for colonial nations, including Vietnam.
The friendship and solidarity between the CPV and PCF and between the people of the two nations have been fostered by generations of leaders of the two Parties, which is vivid evidence of international solidarity among communists, he said.
He added that the CPV and Vietnamese people always remember and are grateful for the practical and effective material and spiritual support French communists and people provided in their struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past as well as national construction and defence in the present, making positive contributions to developing ties between the two nations./.
The Vietnamese leader wrote that, founded in 1920 by eminent French communists and French workers, with the participation of Nguyen Ai Quoc (a pseudonym of Vietnam’s beloved President Ho Chi Minh), the PCF has become a political party of French communists and progressive workers. It later took the lead in the fight against German fascism and the bourgeois government’s colonial policy, mobilising the masses to seize the right to welfare and democracy and supporting colonial peoples’ resistance wars against the rule of colonialists and imperialists, thus winning freedom and independence for colonial nations, including Vietnam.
The friendship and solidarity between the CPV and PCF and between the people of the two nations have been fostered by generations of leaders of the two Parties, which is vivid evidence of international solidarity among communists, he said.
He added that the CPV and Vietnamese people always remember and are grateful for the practical and effective material and spiritual support French communists and people provided in their struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past as well as national construction and defence in the present, making positive contributions to developing ties between the two nations./.