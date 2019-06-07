At the event (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The third theoretical workshop between the Vietnamese and French communist parties took place in Paris on June 6-7.



The Vietnamese delegation was led by head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan.



The workshop focused on current opportunities and challenges to the French Communist Party (PCF)’s political role in Europe and the CPV’s national reform and development.



Quan and President of the PCF’s National Council Pierre Laurent said the event affords both sides a chance to foster ties between the two Parties and make positive contributions to the Vietnam – France strategic partnership.



They lauded the two Parties for maintaining theoretical workshop mechanism, considering it a spotlight in bilateral ties that needs to be upheld in the near future.



Participants discussed the emergence of populism and left-wing forces in Europe, issues regarding peace, navigation and aviation security and safety in the East Sea, challenges brought by protectionism policy, unhealthy trade competition, climate change, environment degradation and the negative side of science-technology.



They also talked about preparations for the 100th founding anniversary of the PCF by 2020.-VNA