Top leader sends condolences over Ukraine plane crash
Rescuers at the scene of the plane crash in south of Tehran capital of Iran (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 10 extended condolences to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, Governor General of Canada Julie Payette, and President of Ukraine V.O. Zelensky over the recent plane crash of a passenger jet operated by the Ukraine International Airlines.
The crashed occurred in Iran on January 8, killing all the 176 passengers and the aircrew.
The victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians./.