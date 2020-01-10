Politics Former governor of RoK province honoured Former governor of Gyeongsangbuk province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Kwan-yong on January 10 was honoured with the third-class Labour Order of Vietnam.

Politics Inspection work helps improve Party building quality Party inspection work has produced many important results since the beginning of the 12th tenure, contributing to improving the quality of Party building, building a healthy social environment for socio-economic development and strengthening trust in the Party and the State.

Politics Deputy PM meets officials from countries at UNSC open debate Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh had meetings with countries’ leaders and foreign ministers that took part in a ministerial-level open debate held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on January 9.