Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 1 extended congratulations to Lao leaders on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2023).



The congratulations were sent to General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and NA Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane.



In the congratulations, the top Vietnamese leaders affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always strongly and comprehensively support Laos' reform process and firmly believe that by inheriting the tradition of previous generations and promoting the obtained achievements, under the leadership of the LPRP, the government’s direction and the National Assembly’s supervision, the Lao people will continue to gain new and greater achievements in the reform process, and realise the goals set in the Resolution of the LPRP's 11th Congress and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan, thus successfully building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous country towards socialism.



"We are pleased to see that, along with the achievements made by the two Parties, States and peoples in recent times, the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and cultivated by generations of leaders of the two Parties and States and the two peoples, have been continuously consolidated and developed practically and effectively in various areas, contributing to renewal, construction, defence in each country.



"We will do our best together with the Party, State and people of Laos to preserve, protect and foster the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, making it develop to new heights, for the benefit of the people of each country as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world."



On this occasion, the Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung sent greetings to head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Thongsavanh Phomvihane.



Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son cabled a message of congratulations to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith./.