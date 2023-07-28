National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman



In his remarks, the chief legislator stressed that people and businesses are put at the centre in all decisions and policies adopted by the NA, and that labourers are subject to the nation's labour laws. National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a labourers' forum in Hanoi on July 28, which brought together about 500 trade union officials and members, and labourers.The event was jointly held by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the NA Office on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Vietnam Trade Union.In his remarks, the chief legislator stressed that people and businesses are put at the centre in all decisions and policies adopted by the NA, and that labourers are subject to the nation's labour laws.

He called the forum a special meeting with voters, during which leaders listen to opinions of trade union officials and members, and labourers.



Hue asked the participants to focus on proposals regarding jobs, livelihoods and incomes of employees, as well as the improvement of the legal system, especially laws directly relating to workers and public servants such as the Land Law, the Housing Law and the Law on Social Insurance, among others.



He asked the NA's Council for Ethnic Minority Affairs and other NA committees, along with relevant ministries and agencies to clear up questions raised by trade union members and labourers.



According to VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang, the confederation collected 1,589 opinions of trade union members and labourers from reports by 79 trade unions of cities, provinces and corporations, and more than 3,000 opinions from press agencies and trade unions through social networks.



They discussed issues relating to housing, social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and one-time insurance withdrawal, and wage increases, he said, noting that VGCL divided the opinions into 45 major groups to be sent to the legislature for consideration.



Khang noted that trade union members and labourers nationwide hope that their opinions will be put under consideration by NA leaders at this forum to build relevant laws and policies.



Vietnam currently has 11 million trade union members and more than 50 million labourers./.

