Politics Defence Minister meets Cambodian, Chinese counterparts in Phnom Penh Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, now in Cambodia for the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat, the ninth ADMM Plus and the ASEAN-US and ASEAN-India defence ministers’ informal meetings, met Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, General Tea Banh, on November 21.

Politics Vietnam eyes to expand bilateral, multilateral relations within Francophone Community Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations within the framework of the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, on November 19 – 20 to promote bilateral and multilateral relations with partners.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Legislative leader delivers speech at AIPA-43 plenary session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is attending the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (known as AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.