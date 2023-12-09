Politics Vietnam to hold peacekeeping exercise with India Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on December 8 chaired a rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the Vietnam - India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) 2023, which is scheduled for December 11 - 21 at National Military Training Centre 4.

Politics Vietnam always remembers wholehearted support, assistance of Belarus: President The Party, State, and people of Vietnam always keep in mind the wholehearted support and assistance that the Belarusian people have given to the Southeast Asian country during the struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past as well as national construction and safeguarding at present, said President Vo Van Thuong on December 8.

Politics Party General Secretary receives Belarusian Prime Minister Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong received visiting Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Hanoi on December 8, expressing the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s readiness to enhance ties with political parties of Belarus.

Politics PMs agree to expand Vietnam - Belarus ties to potential areas Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko held talks in Hanoi on December 8, agreeing to expand their countries’ cooperation to potential areas.