Tourists recovered from COVID-19 not required to take COVID-19 test before entering Laos
International tourists who have recovered from COVID-19 will not have to take COVID-19 PCR test before entering Laos, according to Laos’ Ministry of Health.
Vientiane (VNA) – International tourists who have recovered from COVID-19 will not have to take COVID-19 PCR test before entering Laos, according to Laos’ Ministry of Health.
The ministry said that those who do not hold certificates of recovering from the disease must show negative COVID-19 testing result which is valid in 72 hours.
After entering Laos, tourists are requested to take rapid COVID-19 test, with the waiting time for results depending on the number of arrivals at specific time. Those who test negative to COVID-19 can travel the country without taking quarantine, while those who are positive will be sent to quarantine hotels or medical facilities.
The ministry said that it has requested airports and border gates to prepare testing areas and the waste treatment system to implement the new scheme.
In the recent meeting, the Lao Government has agreed in principle on the proposal to open the country’s tourism sector for international tourists and asked relevant agencies to build specific mechanisms to implement the plan./.
The ministry said that those who do not hold certificates of recovering from the disease must show negative COVID-19 testing result which is valid in 72 hours.
After entering Laos, tourists are requested to take rapid COVID-19 test, with the waiting time for results depending on the number of arrivals at specific time. Those who test negative to COVID-19 can travel the country without taking quarantine, while those who are positive will be sent to quarantine hotels or medical facilities.
The ministry said that it has requested airports and border gates to prepare testing areas and the waste treatment system to implement the new scheme.
In the recent meeting, the Lao Government has agreed in principle on the proposal to open the country’s tourism sector for international tourists and asked relevant agencies to build specific mechanisms to implement the plan./.