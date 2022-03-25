Tours Hanoi ready to welcome tourists Hanoi targets to welcome 10-12 million visitors in 2022, including 1.2-2 million international tourists, with tourism safety given the top priority. The city is now strengthening linkages, promoting cooperation, sharing information, and supporting localities together to gear up tourism recovery.

Destinations Hanoi tourism introduces new products Hanoi has introduced a number of tourism products adaptable to the “new normal” and their initial success has ignited hopes of an early recovery in the capital’s tourism sector.

Travel Night performance kicks off national tourism year in Quang Nam More than 200 dancers and artists are staging an art performance: ‘The My Son Sanctuary Legendary Night’ in the central province’s Duy Xuyen district today marking a significant event of the National Tourism Year – Quang Nam 2022.