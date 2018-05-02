Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh Dong Van Lam has instructed provincial departments, sectors and localities to intensify reform of administrative procedures in order to improve the provincial competiveness index (Photo: VNA)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh Dong Van Lam has instructed provincial departments, sectors and localities to intensify reform of administrative procedures in order to improve the provincial competiveness index (PCI).



He also asked relevant agencies to hold more dialogues and meetings with businesses to address their problems.



Tra Vinh’s indicator on labour training has been low in recent years, with the province ranked at 58th among 63 cities and provinces in 2017. Accordingly, the provincial Labour and Social Affairs Department needs to devise plans to provide training for workers in line with businesses’ requirements.



The provincial leader said the province should strive to maintain the good performance in areas where it has earned high rankings such as land access, time cost and unofficial cost.



At the same time, efforts must be made to improve rankings in other sub-indicators including market participation, transparency, dynamism, labour training and business facilitation, equal competitiveness and labour training.



Tra Vinh was ranked 37th out of 63 cities and provinces nationwide in term of PCI in 2017, up five places from 2016 under the rankings released recently by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The province led the country in terms of unofficial cost.



The year 2017 also marked the outstanding performance of Tra Vinh in investment attraction, contributing remarkably to the local economic growth.



During the year, nearly 80 domestic and foreign investors came to study the local incentives in investment, doubling the number of 2016, including 35 investors from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the US, Turkey and Malaysia.



As a result, the locality licensed 49 investment projects, encompassing five foreign ones with total registered capital of 143 million USD, and 44 domestic ones worth nearly 3.5 trillion VND (153.3 million USD).



On aggregate, 59 projects worth over 153.8 trillion VND (6.7 billion USD) are being carried out at industrial and economic zones in the province.



The inflow of investment has made positive impacts on local development. The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) saw annual average growth of 11 percent over the past five years. In 2017, the GRDP expanded by over 12 percent, the highest level over the past four years.-VNA