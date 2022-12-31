Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Twenty six traffic accidents occurred nationwide on December 31 - the first day of the 2023 New Year holidays (December 31-January 2), killing 14 people and injuring 11 others, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department.

The figures showed a rise of five accidents, but decreases of one fatality and one injury from the first day of the same holidays last year.



Of the total, 25 accidents happened on roads, claiming 13 lives and injuring 11 others, up five cases but down one death and on injury compared with the figures last year.



Meanwhile, one person was killed in one railway accident in souther Binh Duong province.



Traffic police officers across the country handled a total of 8,365 traffic law violations and imposed fines worth 14 billion VND (592,000 USD)./.