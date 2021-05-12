Train carriages of HCM City’s first metro line installed onto trial track
Japanese contractor Hitachi on May 11 completed the installation of all three passenger carriages of train No. 2 onto a trial track at a depot of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.1 between Ben Thanh Market and Suoi Tien Theme Park.
The first passenger carriage of train No.2 is being installed onto a trial track at Long Binh Depot of Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line No.1 on May 11. (Photo: VNA)
The three carriages were transported from Khanh Hoi Port in District 4 to Long Binh Depot in Thu Duc City by road in early morning the same day.
Carriages of train No. 3 are scheduled to depart for the depot around mid-night on May 13 before they are fitted into another track.
The arrival of the three-coach trains in Vietnam will help fasten trial runs of the project, which are slated in the third and fourth quarters of this year, said Hoang Mai Tung, a coordinating engineer from the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).
The trains will be tested on temporary tracks first and on elevated railways later, he noted.
A total of three trains, three coaches each, have been shipped to HCM City from Japan so far. They will be tested together with all other systems such as power, signal and tracks.
They are among 17 trains, with either three or six carriages, designed and built in Japan for the Metro Line No.1. The first train arrived in Vietnam last October.
Each train with three coaches is 61.5m long and three metres wide, can travel at a maximum of 110km per hour and carry 930 passengers.
The 1.9 billion-USD route from Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 is 19.7km long and will have 14 stations, including three underground and 11 elevated.
More than 84.4 percent of the work has been completed./.