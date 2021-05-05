Ba Son underground station’s ground floor completed ahead of schedule
Construction for the first ground floor (B1) at Ba Son station, part of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), was completed one month earlier than the set deadline.
Construction of Ba Son station will be fulfilled by the end of May. (Photo: VNA)
Ba Son is one of the metro line’s three underground stations, together with Municipal Theatre and Ben Thanh stations. The station consists of two stories with a combined length of 240 metres, width of 34.5 metres and depth of 20 metres.
The freshly-completed B1 is built with a lobby, ticket vending machines, automatic toll gates, and a passenger information centre. Meanwhile, the platform is arranged at the second ground floor.
Ba Son station is designed with wave-like decorations reminiscent of the Saigon River.
According to Le Van Quang Vinh, manager of the CP1b package (construction of the underground line from Municipal Theatre station to Ba Son station), said that construction of Ba Son station will be fulfilled by the end of May.
The city’s first metro line between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and the Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 has 14 stations, three of them underground. There will be 17 trains with three carriages each that will run at a maximum speed of 110km/h above ground and 80km/h below ground.
Construction on the line is now 84.44 percent done./.