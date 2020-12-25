Environment Vietnam plans fundamental geological survey of minerals Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved a mission to make a plan on fundamental geological survey of minerals during 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

Environment Project aims to complete natural resources, environment database Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to complete a database on natural resources and the environment connected with the information systems and databases of ministries, sectors, and localities.

Environment Climate change research programme results highly practical: Minister The outcomes of the national science-technology programme on responding to climate change and managing natural resources and the environment in 2016-2020 can be applied in multiple fields in society, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has said.

Environment Plastic products must be used in sustainable way: Deputy PM “It is time for us to take drastic and effective action to change models of production and the consumption of traditional plastic products in a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner,” Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has said.