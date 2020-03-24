Health COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 134 The total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has now amounted to 134 as the country reported two more cases on March 24 evening.

Health Vietnam reports 9 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam on March 24 evening reported nine more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 132.

Health Community urged to join efforts to eliminate TB by 2030 A national teleconference in Hanoi on March 24 called on the public to work harder to turn the peril of the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity for Vietnam for eradicating tuberculosis (TB) by 2030.

Health Noi Bai Airport produces disinfection chamber The Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi officially put into operation a disinfection chamber at the airport’s operation centre on March 24 as an effort to curb the spreading of the COVID-19 epidemic.