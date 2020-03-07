Truc Bach Street sterilised after COVID-19 patient discovered
Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department spray disinfectant to sterilise Truc Bach street of Hanoi (Photo: Son Bach/Vietnam+)
A section of Truc Bach street in Hanoi, where the new COVID-19 patient lives, is sterilised, March 7(Photo: Son Bach/Vietnam+)
Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district are sterilized following discover of the 17th COVID case (Photo: Son Bach/Vietnam+)
Hanoi authorities also put a section of Truc Bach street under quarantine (Photo: Son Bach/Vietnam+)
The female patient, residing on Hanoi’s Truc Bach street, was tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 6 and has been quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (Photo: Son Bach/Vietnam+)
The city’s Department of Health made a list of 33 people who had close contact with the patient and 90 others who had close contact with the formers. In the photo: Truc Bach street is locked down as concerns of spreading COVID-19 to community (Photo: Son Bach/Vietnam+)
Truc Bach street is locked down as concerns of spreading COVID-19 to community (Photo: Son Bach/Vietnam+)
An ambulance leaving Truc Bach street on 22 (Photo: Son Bach/Vietnam+)
Truc Bach street is put under quarantine at 0:20, March 7, 2020 (Photo: Son Bach/Vietnam+)