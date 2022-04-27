Business Vietnam creates favourable conditions for Hana Bank’s long-term investment: Deputy PM The Vietnamese Government is always willing to create favourable conditions for Korean businesses, including Hana Financial Group and Hana Bank, to invest and do long-term business in Vietnam in the spirit of harmonious benefit and risk sharing, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has said.

Business HCM City’s economy stages vigorous recovery Ho Chi Minh City’s economy is rebounding strongly, raising confidence among people and businesses, heard a recent meeting on local socio-economic situation.

Business Moody's upgrades SeABank's basic credit assessment Moody's announced it would raise the baseline credit assessment (BCA) from B2 to B1 for Southeast Asia Commercial JS Bank (SeABank) in the 2022 rating review period.

Business Vietnam to study property tax in comprehensive tax reform Vietnam will study the imposition of a tax on homeowners and increase taxes on land to prevent speculation and increase the land-use efficiency, as part of a comprehensive tax reform strategy for 2030 which was approved on April 23.