Trung Luong-My Thuan Highway inaugurated
The Trung Luong-My Thuan Highway, an important route in the Mekong Delta, was inaugurated on April 27.
The inaugural ceremony for Trung Luong-My Thuan Highway (Photo: VNA)Tien Giang, (VNA) – The Trung Luong-My Thuan Highway, an important route in the Mekong Delta, was inaugurated on April 27.
The 51km long four-lane highway is built at a total cost of over 12.6 trillion VND (550 million USD at current exchange rate).
Its construction was first started in 2009 but was then delayed for almost 10 years, with just 10 percent of the workload done by 2018. The project was then transferred to the Tien Giang People’s Committee and the Deo Ca group in March 2019.
An overview of Trung Luong-My Thuan Highway (Photo: vnexpress.net)
Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said the completion of the highway has important meaning to socio-economic development in the region.
He affirmed that building a complete transport infrastructure network in the country in general and the Mekong Delta in particular is a major policy of the Party and State. The goal to 2025 is to increase the total length of the national highway network to 3,000 km, and 5,000 km by 2030, he said.
The Mekong Delta will have about 400 km of highway by 2025. After the Trung Luong-My Thuan, work on other highway projects such as My Thuan-Can Tho, Can Tho-Ca Mau, and Chau Doc-Tran De will be accelerated.
Following the inaugural, the highway will be open to traffic free of charge for 60 days starting 7:30 am April 30. During the period, the management company will make technical assessments before applying toll collection./.