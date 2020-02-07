Business Vietnam-China auxiliary border gates reopened to facilitate trade Auxiliary border gates between the northern province of Lang Son and China’s Guangxi province will be reopened on February 10 to facilitate border trade between the two neighbours.

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on February 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,201 VND/USD on February 7, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Over 1.1 trillion VND worth of G-bonds raised Over 1.1 trillion VND (47.8 million USD) worth of government bonds has been raised by the State Treasury through a recent auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).