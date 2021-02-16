The house of a COVID-19 patient is quarantined (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Two cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6am February 16, raising the national count to 2,271, of which 1,372 were locally transmitted, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevenon and Control.

Both the two new cases were in Hai Duong province, where social distancing measures have been imposed across the entire province since 0am February 16.

Twenty six more patients have been given the all clear during the past 12 hours, all in Hai Duong.

A total of 128,080 people are being quarantined nationwide.



Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said among 13 cities and provinces affected by the latest outbreak so far, the number of new cases has been decreasing in 12 localities except for Hai Duong, hence the imposition of social distancing in the province.

Hanoi has also ordered the temporary shut-down of sidewalk food, tea and coffee stalls as from 0am February 16. Relic sites in the city have also been closed after large numbers of people flocked to the sites during the Lunar New Year holiday./.