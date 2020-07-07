Two earthquakes rock Indonesia
Location of the earthquake off Batang city. (Source: earthquake.usgs.gov)
Jakarta (VNA) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted 278km west-southwest of Labuan, Indonesia on July 7 afternoon (Vietnam time).
In the morning of the same day, a 6.6-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Java island.
The strong quake struck 100km off Batang city in Central Java province. No asset and human losses have been reported so far.
Indonesia is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.
In 2018, the Southeast Asian country suffered from 11,577 earthquakes that killed a lot of people and left many others homeless./.