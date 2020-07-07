World Cambodia’s construction sector attracts 3.8 billion USD in H1 Cambodia attracted a total of 3.84 billion USD worth of construction investment in the first half of 2020, up 13 percent from the 3.39 billion USD recorded in the same period last year.

World Indonesia keen on reducing greenhouse gas emissions Indonesian President Joko Widodo has reminded his aides of the country’s target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent this year.

World Cambodia prepares more quarantine spaces for increasing arrivals Cambodia has prepared four quarantine centres for Cambodians who return home and a further 10 hotels for foreign arrivals in Phnom Penh to service the increasing numbers of arrivals to the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

World Cambodian firms to offer COVID-19 insurance to foreign tourists The Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ministry of Health have collaborated with local insurance companies to issue the 50,000 insurance certificate required for foreign travellers, according to the Khmer Times.