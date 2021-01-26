Two imported COVID-19 cases confirmed on January 26
Vietnam reported two imported COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 26, raising the total to 1,551, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new cases, one returned to Vietnam from the US on January 22, and the other from Dubai on January 9, were quarantined upon their arrival at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport. They are being under treatment at Cu Chi hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
So far, Vietnam has seen 693 domestically-transmitted cases
Also on January 26, five patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,430. Death toll has maintained at 35.
Among patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, 14 have been tested negative for the coronavirus once, 10 others twice and 12 thrice.
At present, 21,994 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine./.