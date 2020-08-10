Two more COVID-19 fatalities reported, death toll at 13
Samples collected for COVID-19 testing in central Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Two more COVID-19 patients died early August 10, raising the country’s total death toll to 13, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son later the same day.
Both are women residing in the central city of Da Nang who had been suffering from end-stage chronic kidney failure.
One of the latest fatalities was Patient No.430 who also had history of heart failure, high blood pressure and sepsis. The cause of her death were diagnosed as COVID-19-related acute pneumonia, multi-organ dysfunction, septic shock on end-stage chronic kidney failure and heart failure.
The other was 47-year-old patient No.737, who had record of heart problems and hypertension. She died of heart problems, end-stage chronic kidney failure and COVID-19.
Vietnam reported no new coronavirus cases between 6 pm August 9 to 6 am August 10, keeping the national count at 841, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the total cases, there are 317 imported ones who were quarantined right upon arrival.
Meanwhile, the number of patients related to the Da Nang outbreak since July 25, the current pandemic hotspot, has amounted to 384./.