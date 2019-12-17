Two supporting industrial clusters to be set up in Bac Ninh province
The People’s Committee of the northern province of Bac Ninh has given green light to the establishment of Tan Chi 2 and Cach Bi supporting industrial clusters with more than 1.6 trillion VND (68.75 million USD) in total investment.
Under the local authority’s decision, the Cach Bi supporting industrial cluster will cover an area of 72 hectares in Cach Bi commune, Que Vo district.
Meanwhile, the Tan Chi 2 cluster will cover 50 hectares, and have total investment of 665 billion USD.
The technical infrastructure development work at the industrial clusters will be carried out by the CD Group Vietnam Joint Stock Company during 2019-2022.
Bac Ninh has set a target of building 24 modern industrial clusters (ICs) by 2020.
According to the planning to 2020 with a vision to 2030 approved by the provincial People’s Committee, Bac Ninh will restructure 13 industrial clusters, keep 22 others unchanged and establish two new ones.
In the 2020-2030 period, the province will build five more industrial clusters and shift six others into urban and service areas.
In order to realise the goals, Bac Ninh will gradually stop granting new investment licences to projects that cause environmental pollution.
It will give priority to businesses that manufacture end products for consumption, while calling on enterprises in the locality to invest in developing industrial cluster infrastructure in neighbouring provinces to serve the projects./.