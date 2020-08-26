Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on August 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,213 VND per USD on August 26, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Deputy PM inspects runway upgrading at Noi Bai airport Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on August 25 required the project management and contractors to ensure the quality, progress and safety of a project on upgrading a runway of Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport.

Business Professional liability insurance revenue surges Professional liability insurance revenue, especially in the construction industry, surged strongly in the first half of this year, thanks to the rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) construction projects and strengthening inspections.

Business HCM City boasts opportunities for US partners: Municipal leader Ho Chi Minh City is a promising destination for US partners thanks to its strengths in many fields, Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan told the opening of the Ho Chi Minh City-US Business Summit held online on August 25.