UK-based Vietnamese teenager to compete at Miss Eco Teen
Vietnamese teenager Anna Hoang, who is based in the UK, will represent Vietnam at the Miss Eco Teen (MET) 2023 beauty pageant that is scheduled to take place in Egypt in October.
The 14-year-old has been selected from hundreds of candidates by National Director of MET Vietnam 2023, Bella Vu, who was crowned MET in 2021.
Anna Hoang was born in 2009 in the UK. Despite being born and raised abroad, Anna and her siblings have always been taught about Vietnamese cultural values by their parents while also embracing the education and culture of their host country.
Anna’s gift for arts has been encouraged by her parents since a young age. At the age of seven, she won the title of Little Miss Asia, and was featured in many fashion magazines and particularly, London Fashion Week.
Together with her best friend, she established a children's ao dai (traditional Vietnamese dress) design brand in 2019 and founded the Anna Foundation. She has been popular among the Vietnamese community thanks to her gift for arts and active participation in cultural exchange activities fostering Vietnamese and UK ties.
Recently, Anna was awarded a scholarship from Thomas's Battersea School, where Prince William’s children are attending.
"I feel happy to receive the crown and sash from the National Director of MET Vietnam, Bella Vu,” she said.
“Despite being born and raised in the UK, I always have the belief that I have a responsibility to promote the beauty of Vietnamese culture and traditions to my international friends.
“I will strive my best to achieve the highest accomplishments at the competition in Egypt as MET Vietnam 2023.
The National Director of MET Vietnam, Bella Vu, highly evaluated Anna Hoang as an outstanding candidate for the upcoming beauty pageant.
"The responsibility of the organising committee was to find a representative who can spread the message about the environment and be an idealistic individual with ambitions for the community,” Bella said.
“Anna Hoang is the most outstanding candidate who met these criteria. In recent times, she has been engaged in numerous activities that have been beneficial to the community, particularly the Vietnamese community in the UK.
“Anna has always preserved her love for Vietnamese culture and homeland. I believe that she will fulfill her role excellently in MET 2023."
MET International is an international beauty contest founded by Dr. Amaal Rezk. It aims to empower young women to become advocates for the environment and inspire positive change in their communities and beyond./.