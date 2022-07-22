UNDP, Indonesia partner to advance SDGs in private sector
Jakarta (VNA) – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) are committed to taking joint actions to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs) through increasingly involving the private sector.
Through this collaboration, the UNDP and KADIN will be ready to promote the application of green sustainability principles, support an agenda to ensure that no one is left behind, and formulate financing for climate action and sustainable development.
In a statement on July 21, UNDP Indonesia Representative Norimasa Shimomura said that the agreement marked an important milestone in promoting sustainable practices in Indonesian businesses and encouraging the integration of inclusive and green principles into business operations.
“Sustainability presents a win-win strategy for the business world to move forward. Our collaboration with KADIN will further push the sustainability agenda forward because we anticipate many businesses, including small- and medium-sized enterprises, to participate in adopting an inclusive and green and zero-emission business model," he was quoted by local media.
He also ensured that the joint goal of the UNDP and KADIN is to create a sustainable future for Indonesia through innovation to significantly boost this sustainable development effort.
Chairman of KADIN Arsjad Rasjid said the MoU with UNDP will pave the way for the private sector to play a greater role in supporting the Indonesian government to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) contained in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.
The private sector has always been an important engine of Indonesia's growth, he stated, adding that the sector has been ready to be part of the solution to achieving the SDGs. This collaboration has the potential to improve the ecosystem needed for an inclusive and green development agenda because we will be able to access and generate the knowledge and best practices that are much needed to ensure sustainability, said Rasjid.
This commitment will ensure both entities promote stronger private sector contribution to the SDGs in key initiatives, such as facilitating green investment in the private sector transition to clean energy and supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to become more resilient to social and economic shocks and disasters in the future, he underlined./.
