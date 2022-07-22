World Malaysia posts record trade hike in June Malaysia’s trade turnover witnessed a record high in June, hitting 270.39 billion RM (over 60.6 billion USD), up 43.4% year-on-year, which is a clear sign of strong and flexible development of the country’s economic foundations.

World Russia actively negotiating to open regular direct flights to Vietnam: official The Russian side is actively negotiating to open regular direct flights to Vietnam and some Asian countries this year, according to General Director of Vladivostok International Airport (Russian Far East) Andrei Vinichenko.

World Positive outlook for economic recovery in Southeast Asia Southeast Asia has gained credence in the global economy since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia - Ukraine conflict, according to The Straits Times.

World Cambodia sees decade-high inflation hike Inflation in Cambodia continuously increased in the first months of this year, from 1.22% in February to 1.61% in March and skyrocketing to 7.2% in May - the highest recorded in the country in the last decade, according to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC).