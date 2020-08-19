UNODC Border Liaison Office set up in Cao Bang province
The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crime and Department of Public Security of Cao Bang, held a ceremony on August 18 to inaugurate a UNODC Border Liaison Office (BLO) in the northern border province.
Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the UNODC Border Liaison Office (Source: nhandan.com.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crime and Department of Public Security of Cao Bang, held a ceremony on August 18 to inaugurate a UNODC Border Liaison Office (BLO) in the northern border province.
The BLO, the 20th of its kind in Vietnam supported by UNODC, covers activities along the borderline with China’s Guangxi province.
Cao Bang is located at a key position along the Vietnam-China borderline, with illegal drug smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal immigration on the rise.
Reports of BLOs in Vietnam showed that during 2017-2018, BLO Vietnam staff coordinated with BLOs of Laos, Cambodia and China in investigating 4,531 cases and arresting 6,200 people involved in drug crime./.