Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the UNODC Border Liaison Office (Source: nhandan.com.vn)

– The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crime and Department of Public Security of Cao Bang, held a ceremony on August 18 to inaugurate a UNODC Border Liaison Office (BLO) in the northern border province.The BLO , the 20th of its kind in Vietnam supported by UNODC, covers activities along the borderline with China’s Guangxi province.Cao Bang is located at a key position along the Vietnam-China borderline, with illegal drug smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal immigration on the rise.Reports of BLOs in Vietnam showed that during 2017-2018, BLO Vietnam staff coordinated with BLOs of Laos, Cambodia and China in investigating 4,531 cases and arresting 6,200 people involved in drug crime./.