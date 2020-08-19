Society Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Society More admin procedures integrated into national public service portal The General Department of Taxation (GDT) reported on August 18 that it has completed the integration of additional 27 administrative procedures into the national public service portal, lifting the total number of online public services provided through the portal to 120.

Society Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures Hanoi’s authorities on August 18 issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

Society More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in RoK The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has sent letters to city and provincial People’s Committees to guide signing and implementing agreements with the Republic of Korean (RoK)’s localities on sending Vietnamese workers there for seasonal work.