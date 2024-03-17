Society Infographic Vietnam strives to lead ASEAN in labor productivity improvement by 2030 The national program on labor productivity improvement by 2030 sets the overall goal that by 2030, labor productivity will become an important driving force for rapid and sustainable growth.

Society Infographic Hanoi piloting dedicated cycling route from Feb. 1 The Hanoi Department of Transport has issued a document on piloting a dedicated bicycle route along the To Lich River starting from February 1. From Moc Bridge to Yen Hoa Bridge in Cau Giay district, the route was previously reserved for pedestrians but is now for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2024 The National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 sets a target of 6.0-6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the year, while per capita income is expected to reach 4,700-4,730 USD.

Society Infographic Health insurance coverage reaches 93.35% of population Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has completed or surpassed all targets regarding the coverage of social, unemployment, and health insurance. In particular, health insurance coverage reached 93.35% of the population, exceeding the requirement set out in Resolution No 01/NQ-CP dated January 6, 2023, from the Government by 0.15%.