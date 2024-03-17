Urbanisation to reach minimum of 45% by 2025
Under Decision No 179/QD-TTg, dated February 16, 2024, approving the Construction Industry Development Strategy until 2030 with orientations to 2045, the urbanisation rate is to reach a minimum of 45% by 2025.
VNA
