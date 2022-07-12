Business MoIT’s e-invoice solution system allowed to provide services The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced that its e-invoice solution system is allowed by the Ministry of Finance’s General Department of Taxation (GDT) to provide services at the address hoadonct.gov.vn.

Business HCM City approves 50% port infrastructure fee cut Port infrastructure fees for international goods transported by inland waterways in and out of Ho Chi Minh City will be cut by half from August 1.

Business Vietnam's wood exports decrease as inflation increases Vietnam's exports of timber and wood products have decreased due to the impact of high inflation in the export market, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam the safest country in Southeast Asia for online banking: Kaspersky Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab recently described Vietnam as the safest country in Southeast Asia against the threat of financial attacks targeting banks, payment systems and online stores.