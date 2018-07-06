The Vietnam-US Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City present scholarships to disadvantaged students in the city. (Photo: thanhuytphcm.vn)

A get-together to mark the 242nd Independence Day of the United States was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5 by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-US Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City.Chairwoman of the friendship association Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong extended greetings to US citizens on the day, while noting the strong relations between Vietnam and the US.The association has contributed to the thriving relations with various activities to popularise the US in Vietnam. It has also held art exchanges and charitable activities.Last year, the association held a conference on liberal education and traditional concerts, she said.On the occasion, the association presented 89 scholarships totalling 110 million VND (4,730 USD) to disadvantaged students in the city.-VNA