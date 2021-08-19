US - largest buyer of Vietnam’s plastic products in H1
A package factory in Kim Dong district, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The US was the top destination of plastic products from Vietnam in the first half of 2021, accounting for 36.5 percent of total shipments, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Vietnam recorded a year-on-year surge of 41.5 percent in the H1 export value of plastic products, which approximated 2.33 billion USD, preliminary statistics show.
Following the US, Japan was the second largest importer of these items, making up 14.3 percent.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade said FDI companies are the main exporters of plastic products when they hold 60 percent of the turnover.
Meanwhile, local businesses have just sold plastic packaging bags, components, and spare parts that have low added value to foreign partners./.