Sci-Tech Vietnam focuses on development of 6G equipment The Ministry of Information and Communications has just established a team to develop 6G equipment with the participation of three telecommunications businesses Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone, as well as some agencies from the ministry.

Sci-Tech Vietnam looks to apply biotechnology for sustainable development The Politburo recently issued a resolution on the development and application of biotechnology serving the country’s sustainable progress in the new situation.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese businesses look towards green future: seminar A programme and a seminar on green technology and carbon credit were held in Dong Nai on August 26 as part of the Innovative Entrepreneurship Day 2023 in the southern province (Techfest DongNai) and the Dong Nai technology-equipment and trade fair.

Sci-Tech PM stresses technological self-reliance to ensure cyber security Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to research, develop and reach self-reliance in technology, products and services for cybersecurity and safety in Vietnam while chairing the second meeting of the National Steering Committee on Cyber Security and Safety in Hanoi on August 25.