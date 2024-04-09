Society Programmes and policies improve Khmer people’s livelihood The material and spiritual lives of the Khmer people has been significantly improved in recent years thanks to many timely policies and solutions aimed at eradicating poverty and enhancing livelihoods in the southwestern region.

Society Revised land law shows fair policy towards OVs: Ambassador Overseas Vietnamese (OV) are thrilled to hear about new provisions in the Land Law (revised) passed recently by the National Assembly (NA), which demonstrates the attention of the Party, the State, the Government, and the NA in ensuring equal rights between OVs and Vietnamese citizens residing inside the country to purchase and own land use right and houses in their homeland, said Vietnamese Ambassador in Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao.

Videos Valuable documents about Dien Bien Phu Campaign unveiled A number of original documents and records about the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and the 1954 Geneva Conference were made public for the first time and recently introduced to the public.