US supports Vietnam in proper fertiliser use
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) officially launched the Fertilize Right Project, at a workshop in Hanoi on April 9.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung speaks at the workshop. (Photo: VNA)
Led by the Plant Protection Department and implemented by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), the four-year project is estimated to cost 4.4 million USD.
It will be carried out in the three Red River Delta provinces of Hai Duong, Thai Binh, and Nam Dinh and three Mekong Delta localities of Can Tho city and Dong Thap and Soc Trang provinces.
More than 2,600 individuals are expected to benefit from short-term training; and greenhouse gases such as CH4, N2O to reduce by an annual amount equivalent to 56,000 tonnes of CO2.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung stated that the project aims to promote sustainable and environmentally responsible agricultural production.
He expressed his hope that with technical support from USDA, IRRI experts and Vietnamese scientists, farmers in the participating localities will have an access to advanced techniques and precision agriculture practices, including optimised fertiliser use in rice cultivation, in order to replicate successful experiences nationwide.
Speaking at the launch workshop, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper stated that in 2023, the two countries upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, opening up new opportunities for agricultural cooperation for sustainable development. The US is the second-largest importer of farm produce from Vietnam, while Vietnam holds an important position in global food security.
The diplomat said he is confident that the project will provide technical support and training to rice farmers to improve their livelihoods, soil health and ensure food security.
The project activities are based on the "four rights" of nutrient management, namely right source, right rate, right place, and right time. These principles correspond to the "five rights" of fertilisation stipulated in Vietnam's crop production law, which are right soil, right crop, right amount, right time, and right method./.