Business Quality key to pepper growth, not quantity For two decades, farmer To Nguyen Ho Hai in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai grew peppers, enjoying a boon in production.

Business Private economic sector – important driver of economy Just one month after the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, on October 13, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh wrote a letter to the industrial and business circles in the country, in which he stressed their great role in the cause of national construction.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches Da Nang-Shanghai route National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on January 19 officially launched a non-stop route connecting the central coastal city of Da Nang and China’s Shanghai.

Business Wind power projects boom in Tra Vinh province The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is witnessing a series of wind power projects settling in the province thanks to its favourable position, with total investment exceeding 42 trillion VND (1.8 billion USD).