Business Winner of Tan Son Nhat airport’s T3 terminal bidding package announced The bidding package on construction and equipment installation of Passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City will be implemented by a joint venture of six contractors, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced.

Business Vietnam expects stronger FDI inflows with large-scale projects Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam have gradually recovered with many large-scale investment projects following the COVID-19 pandemic as well as political and economic uncertainties in the world.

Business Hanoi promotes agricultural product exports Hanoi is promoting agricultural exports by developing a chain from production to consumption of export agricultural products, according to the city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Hung Yen works hard on agricultural economic development project The northern province of Hung Yen has taken a series of measures to improve the effectiveness of economic development in land areas for cultivating staple crops, excluding rice.