Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam-Uzbekistan Friendship Association held a friendship exchange event in Hanoi on August 27 to mark the Vietnam’s 78th National Day (September 2, 1945-2023) and Uzbekistan’s 32nd Independence Day (September 1, 1991-2023).

Speaking at the event, President of the association Luong Phan Cu said that bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Uzbekistan has been developing strongly in many areas on the basis of win-win collaboration. The two sides have made great achievements in socio-economic development.



Cu highlighted active cooperation between the Vietnam - Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan - Vietnam Friendship Associations, saying it has contributed to promoting the people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries.

He expressed his belief that the people-to-people exchange activities of the two friendship associations in the coming time will continue to prosper, thus further strengthening the traditional relationship, mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

In his congratulatory message, President of the Uzbekistan - Vietnam Friendship Association Mukhamedov Alisher Rustamovich affirmed that the sincere and close friendship and mutual support between the two countries' people have existed for a long tine.

In recent years, with the active dynamism of leaders of the two countries and members of the two friendship associations, the ties between the two sides have created a great impetus for both Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

He hoped that this cooperation will develop to a new height in the future./.