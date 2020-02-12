VAMA: Over 15,700 automobiles sold in January
Over 15,700 automobiles of various models were sold in Vietnam in January, down 52 percent monthly, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Of the figure, more than 5,900 came from TC Motor (Hyundai Thanh Cong), which surpassed Toyota to become the top seller for the first time. It was followed by Toyota with 3,923 units, Kia 1,972, Honda 1,916, Mazda 1,871, Mitsubishi 1,670, and Ford 1,268.
Over 12,800 units were passenger cars, down 48 percent; 2,757 commercial vehicles, down 65 percent; and 223 special-purpose vehicles, down 41 percent from December 2019.
Sales of domestically-manufactured automobiles neared 9,600 units, down 51 percent while imported ones dropped by 54 percent with 6,188 units.
Experts have forecast that Vietnam’s car market will grow from February.
General Director of Ford Vietnam Pham Van Dung said the market will maintain a growth of 10-20 percent this year thanks to abundant supply and various promotional programmes./.
