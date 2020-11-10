Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau to speed up work on major national projects The southern coastal province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau plans to speed up work on a number of key national projects over the next five years.

Business Joint State Bank of Vietnam-IMFHigh-level conference On November 10, the State Bank of Vietnam in partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held a high-level conference, aiming at facilitating exchanges of views and experiences among policy makers on the post-COVID world.

Business Vinh Phuc assists enterprises in optimising EVFTA opportunities The authorities of the northern province of Vinh Phuc are implementing a series of measures to help local enterprises fully tap the opportunities brought about by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which took effect in August 1.

Business ASEAN 2020: 19th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting In preparation for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, on November 10, in Hanoi, the 19th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting was held under the chair of Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.