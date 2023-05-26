Vice Chairwoman of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha visits Office 2 of the VBS Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairwoman and Secretary-General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha visited and congratulated leaders of several Buddhist establishments in Ho Chi Minh City on May 26, on the occasion of Vesak Day, the 2567th birth anniversary of the Buddha.



Visiting the Office 2 of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee in District 3, Ha hailed the VBS for always being an active member of the VFF, making significant and effective contributions to patriotic movements and campaigns launched by the VFF, building new-style rural areas, protecting the environment, coping with climate change, and joining social welfare and charitable endeavors, with noteworthy accomplishments.



She believed that Buddhist monks, nuns and followers will continue upholding the tradition of the VBS, following policies and guidelines of the Party and State, and building a great national unity.



During her visit to the Central Executive Committee of Tinh Do Cu Si Phat Hoi Viet Nam (Vietnam Pure Land Buddhist Home-Practice Association), Ha assured that the Party, State and VFF will always create favourable conditions for religions, including Tinh Do Cu Si, to carry out their activities in accordance with their principles, contributing to upholding the power of great national unity for a prosperous, strong, democratic, just and civilised country.



Nguyen Ngoc Anh, deputy head of the Standing Committee of the Central Executive Council of the association, affirmed that with the support of the Party, State and VFF, its dignitaries and members will continue abiding by the Party policies and State laws, adhere to religious regulations and contribute to national development./.