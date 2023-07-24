Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong (right) offers incense at Tra Linh cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Quang Phuong on July 24 visited families of war invalids and martyrs in the northern province of Cao Bang on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - July 27, 2023).

Delivering gifts to the families, Phuong affirmed that the Party, State, and people always remember the sacrifice of many generations for the independence and freedom of the country.





Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong on July 24 visits a family of martyrs in Trung Khanh district, Cao Bang province. (Photo: VNA)

He listened to the wishes of the families, and asked local Party committees and authorities to continue to pay attention to and support the families.

On this occasion, Phuong also paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Tra Linh martyr cemetery in the province’s Trung Khanh district.



Working delegations of the NA also presented 30 gifts to families and revolutionary contributors in Nguyen Binh and Trung Khanh districts./.