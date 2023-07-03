Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman stresses sustainable development target for Hanoi Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue emphasised the target of even, comprehensive, and sustainable development for Hanoi while addressing the 12th session of its 16th People’s Council that opened on July 3.

Politics Vietnam attends 26th Sao Paulo Forum in Brazil A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) paid a working visit to Brazil from June 29 – July 2 and attended the 26th Sao Paulo Forum themed “Regional integration to advance Latin American and Caribbean sovereignty" in Brasilia capital city of Brazil.

Politics Australian expert hails Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy Vietnam’s increasing middle-power status in the Asia-Pacific region has sparked interest on its successful foreign diplomacy, which is known as “bamboo diplomacy”, said Layton Pike, Co-founder of the Australia Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI).