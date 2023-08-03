Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) and President of Japan's Kyodo News Toru Mizutani (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



Xuan said Vietnam always considers Japan its top strategic partner in economic development. Japan is now the biggest ODA donor, the third largest investor, the third biggest tourism partner and the fourth largest trade partner of Vietnam.



In her view, activities during the guest’s visit, including the signing of a professional cooperation agreement between the



Speaking highly of information and communication activities regarding bilateral relations conducted by the VNA and Kyodo News in recent years, she suggested that both sides should continue effective cooperation amid the strong development of information technology and digital transformation.

Delegates at the reception (Photo: VNA)



The host also urged Kyodo News to further promote the dissemination of information and photos to help the Japanese people and international friends have a better understanding of Vietnam, its people and culture.



Mizutani, for his part, said Kyodo News has been working closely with the VNA in terms of expertise to enhance media activities and contribute to strengthening the traditional relationship between the two countries.



Recently, leaders of the two news agencies held talks and signed a bilateral cooperation agreement on digital and professional contents to ensure the effectiveness of information cooperation and contribute to the overall development of the world, he said.



He pledged to continue increasing information about the Vietnamese country, its people and potential to draw investors from Japan and the world.



During talks with President Mitzutani in the morning the same day, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang hailed Kyodo News for partnering with the VNA to hold a photo exhibition marking the



According to her, the VNA is promoting digital transformation in news production and dissemination processes. As the public tend to turn to social media instead of traditional media for information, the news agency remains steadfast in maintaining the core values of journalism, which are objectivity, accuracy and timeliness. At the same time, it continues striving for professionalism in its operations to meet the evolving demands of the audience.



Mizutani described the VNA as the most long-standing and closest partner of Kyodo News.



Both sides discussed the outcomes of bilateral coordination and proposed cooperation contents in the new period.



On the occasion, leaders of the two news agencies signed a professional cooperation agreement.



Accordingly, the VNA will provide Kyodo News with free access to news in Vietnamese and English, and photo captions in English. Meanwhile, Kyodo News will also supply news in Japanese and English, English captions for photos to the VNA for free, in service of disseminating news for foreign service of each side.



They will continue assisting their respective correspondents and representative offices in Hanoi and Tokyo, creating favourable conditions for journalists to objectively and fully cover the domestic situation, bilateral relations, important global and regional events in each country.



Both sides will facilitate visits by their leaders annually to share experience in strengthening media cooperation and enhancing their role as a key news agency in their country in providing information for the press systems.



They also agreed to offer mutual support at multilateral forums such as the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) of which both are members./.

VNA