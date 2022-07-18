Vice President holds talks with Lao counterpart
Vietnam always stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its Lao brother, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan told her Lao counterpart Bunthong Chitmany during their talks in Hanoi on July 17.
Chitmany, who is also Politburo member and permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, is on an official visit to Vietnam from July 17-19.
Vice President Xuan highlighted the significance of the Lao State leader's visit which takes place when the two countries are celebrating the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
The Vietnamese leader hoped that Laos will soon overcome current challenges, stabilise the macro-economy, continue to develop prosperously and maintain independence and self-reliance.
For his part, Chitmany spoke highly of Vietnam's comprehensive achievements in its renewal process, national development and extensive international integration in recent years, saying that these are important lessons that Laos can learn from.
The leaders spotlighted the achievements in the two countries' cooperation, especially during the 45 years of implementing the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, saying that these provide the crucial basis for them to constantly consolidate and strengthen the bilateral cooperation.
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have made efforts to maintain high-level exchanges and bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Trade and investment between the two countries have maintained a positive development momentum.
Vietnam and Laos have also coordinated effectively to promote the implementation and completion of important cooperation projects to celebrate the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
Regarding orientations to further promote the bilateral cooperation in the coming time, the leaders agreed to continue maintaining high-level visits and meetings in all channels; effectively organise activities in the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022; coordinate to implement high-level agreements, including the Vietnam-Laos Strategic Cooperation agreement for 2021-2030 and the Vietnam - Laos bilateral cooperation agreement for 2021-2025.
The two sides will work closely to improve the efficiency of cooperation in defence, security, transportation, education - training, culture and sports exchange, and cooperation between localities; further boost trade and investment cooperation; solve difficulties facing enterprises; develop and connect infrastructure for transport, energy, telecommunications, digital economy; promote border-gate trade; and nationality issue related to uncontrolled migrants and unregistered marriages.
During the talks, the leaders exchanged views of international and regional issues of common concern, agreeing to continue promoting close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially the UN, ASEAN and Mekong sub-region cooperation mechanisms.
Chitmany took the occasion cordially invited Vice President Xuan to pay an official visit to Laos at an appropriate time/.