Politics Vietnam has sufficient grounds to assert sovereignty over Hoang Sa Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly), Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on January 20 in reply to reporters’ query on the country’s stance on China's occupation of Hoang Sa in 1974.

Politics PM meets Vietnamese community in Hungary Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Hungary in Budapest on January 19, as part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics PM speaks on Vietnam’s policy at National Public Service University in Budapest Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited National Public Service University in Budapest on January 19 (local time) where he delivered an important policy speech before delegates from political, military, diplomatic circles as well as scholars and students.

Politics Party official pays working trip to Italy, Vatican Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung led a delegation to Italy and the Vatican for a working trip from January 16-19.