Vice President visits child cancer patients in Hanoi
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited child patients at the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital in Hanoi’s Thanh Tri district on May 31, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day (June 1) and the action month for children 2022.
During the visit, the Vice President presented 50 gifts to the hospitalised children and their families, wishing them a swift recovery.
Xuan encouraged medical staff to continue improving their skills in the diagnosis, treatment and care of patients.
Every year, Vietnam has about 180,000 new cancer cases, of which 1.5 percent, or some 2,700 cases, are children.
The National Cancer Hospital, employing 1,700 medical personnel, annually conducts cancer screenings for 500,000 people and offers inpatient treatment for 84,000./.