Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan concludes trip to Kazakhstan
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and a delegation of Vietnam left Kazakhstan on October 14, concluding their trip to Kazakhstan to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA6) and bilateral activities in the country.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and a delegation of Vietnam left Kazakhstan on October 14, concluding their trip to Kazakhstan to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA6) and bilateral activities in the country.
Earlier the same day, the Vice President met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, who said Kazakhstan wishes to promote cooperation with Vietnam in all spheres, contributing to consolidating mutual trust and respect.
He also thanked Vietnam for its participation and contributions to the success of CICA6.
For her part, Xuan affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship with Kazakhstan, highlighting positive developments of the bilateral political and diplomatic ties over the past time.
She suggested the two sides step up delegation exchange and continue their mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, especially the United Nations and CICA.
Host and guest noted with pleasure the progress in economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, especially since the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union took effect in 2016.
They agreed to review and upgrade the signed bilateral agreements, soon negotiate and amend some contents of the above-said FTA to further facilitate trade and investment, and promote collaboration in agriculture.
Both expressed their belief that the opening of direct flights between the two countries will help to boost cooperation in potential areas, especially logistics, tourism, and education-training.
PM Smailov also suggested railway and sea route connectivity between the two countries, making Kazakhstan an entrepot for Vietnamese goods to Europe.
On this occasion, Xuan conveyed wishes, regards and invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to his Kazakhstan counterpart to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time./.