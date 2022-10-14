Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Switzerland A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia visited Switzerland from October 11-14.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 14.

Politics Vietnam enhances defence ties with China, Australia Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on October 13 for Chinese Defence Attaché to Vietnam Pan Tao and Premier of Australia’s Tasmania state Jeremy Rockliff.