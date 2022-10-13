Business Government lauded for economic management Ted Osius, former US Ambassador to Vietnam and President of the US-ASEAN Business Council, has commended the Vietnamese Government for its good economic management, making it one of the leading economies in Southeast Asia.

Business JICA disburses 75 mln in ODA for Vietnam in a year: Official The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Vietnam has disbursed some 10.8 billion JPY (75 million USD) worth of ODA in Vietnam, exclusive of funding for the private sector, between April 2021 and March 2022, according to Chief Representative Shimizu Akira.

Business An additional 3.5 billion USD to be put into the economy VNDirect Securities Corporation estimates that about 83.5 trillion VND (3.5 billion USD) will be added to the economy after some banks continue to adjust their credit growth limits for this year.

Business HoSE sees big changes in brokerage market share in Q3 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) recently announced the market share of brokerage transaction value in the third quarter of 2022. And there are big changes among the top 10.