Vietjet opens direct flights between Vietnam and Kazakhstan
Talgat Tleubekovits, head of Kazakhstan's civial aviation committee, hands over the license to vice president of Vietjet Chu Viet Cuong (Photo: vietjetair.com)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has announced routes connecting Almaty city of Kazakhstan and Nha Trang city – the tourism capital in central Vietnam, in a series of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The announcement ceremony took place on October 12 in the presence of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, leaders of the government of Kazakhstan and senior leaders of the two countries.
With flying time per leg of more than nine hours, the routes will commence in this October with two flights per week, according to Vietjet.
"With the route network connecting Kazakhstan and other regional countries with Vietnam, Vietjet believes that it will contribute to the important development of Vietnam's economic, trade and tourism relations with Kazakhstan and other countries in the region," said Chu Viet Cuong, member of the Board of Directors and vice president of Vietjet.
"The route will be operated by Vietjet using a modern wide-body A330 aircraft with the best products, services, and utilities to meet customers’ needs of traveling, working, studying and visiting relatives," Cuong said.
Almaty city is the largest economic centre and also a popular tourist destination in Kazakhstan. Visitors can experience the serenity of the plains as well as the majesty of the mountains, cities with modern architecture and bustling streets or immerse themselves in cultural spaces, unique art and beautiful nature.
Meanwhile, with a mild climate and year-round sunshine, Nha Trang has long been a favourite destination among Asian – European tourists for the tropical golden sunshine, beautiful beaches and a unique culinary system of tropical Asia.
Quickly recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet pioneered in expanding domestic and international flight networks globally to promote new destinations’ economic developments and social activities./.