Vice State President begins working trip to United Nations, US
Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan is paying a working visit to the US, starting March 11 morning (Vietnam time), to attend the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and carry out several bilateral activities in the US.
Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) visits Prof. Ngo Thanh Nhan, spouse of left-wing activist Merle Ratner. (Photo: VNA)
Xuan visited and offered sympathy to the family of left-wing activist Merle Ratner, a close friend of Vietnam, who passed away after a traffic accident in early February.
She affirmed that Vietnam always remembers and respects the affection and contributions that Merle Ratner gave to Vietnam over the past half a century, from antiwar activities, to the nation building cause, and the fight for justice for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange.
The official then visited and laid wreaths at the National September 11 Memorial to commemorate the victims who died in the terrorist attack in 2001./.