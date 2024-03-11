Politics New Zealand, Vietnamese PMs issue joint press release New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh have issued a joint press release on the occasion of the latter’s official visit to New Zealand.

Politics PM receives President of New Zealand - Vietnam Friendship Association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President of the New Zealand - Vietnam Friendship Association Roberto Rabel, who is a professor of Victoria University of Wellington, on March 11 on the occasion of his official visit to New Zealand.

Politics NA Chairman honoured with 40-year Party membership badge Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Delegation to the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue was honoured with the 40-year Party membership badge during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 11.

Politics HCM City leader welcomes Japanese vice foreign minister Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong hosted a reception for Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Komura Masahiro on March 11.