Visitors to the VietFood & Beverage – ProPack exhibition that opened in Hanoi on November 7 (Photo: VNA)

– The VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack) international exhibition kicked off in Hanoi on November 7.The event is held at the same time with an exhibition on food & beverage processing and packaging technology and equipment and the launch of an e-exchange on clean agricultural products and food, www.gcaeco.vn.Trinh Xuan Tuan, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad), said various products are being displayed by some 250 businesses from 12 countries such as the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Romania, Spain and South Africa.Up to 67 percent of the products on show are processed food, farm produce, food additives, beverage and packaged confectionery. Others include processing and packaging machines, packages, and bakery production equipment.Tuan said this is the only exhibition of the food and beverage industry in Hanoi where his firm focuses on promoting links between international brands with importers and distributors. It aims to connect Vietnamese export products with foreign buyers and help popularise organic farm produce in the public.Notably, Vietnamese firms not only showcase their key products like milk, coffee, pepper and salangane nest but also introduce a variety of pharmaceutical materials, traditional spices and frozen seafood.According to a report of the market research firm Euromonitor, Vietnam’s food and beverage industry is attracting foreign investors as the country holds numerous advantages like a stable political system, a young population, abundant raw materials, and a dynamic consumption market.The exhibition at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre, No. 91 Tran Hung Dao street, will last through November 10.-VNA