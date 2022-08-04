Business Gold demand up 11% in Vietnam Consumer demand for gold in Vietnam amounted to 14 tonnes in the second quarter of this year, posting a year-on-year rise of 11%.

Business Int’l East-West Economic Corridor trade fair opens in Da Nang The International East-West Economic Corridor Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair is underway in the central city of Da Nang, featuring more than 400 booths by 235 domestic and foreign businesses.

Business Tax sector sees good results in State budget collection The tax sector collected 911.02 trillion VND (38.9 billion USD) of State budget in the first seven months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 17.2%, and equivalent to 77.5% of its yearly estimate, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Business Da Nang, Lao province foster partnership A delegation from Savannakhet province of Laos led by its Secretary and Governor Santiphap Phomvihane paid a working visit to the central city of Da Nang on August 3.