Vietjet adjusts flying routes to Northeast Asia
Vietjet Air said on August 4 it will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) from August 4-7 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills, in line with instructions by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet Air said on August 4 it will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) from August 4-7 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills, in line with instructions by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
A total of 82 flights will be rerouted in the period, the airline’s representative said, adding that a number of other flights will also be affected as the domino effect.
Passengers will be informed on changes in flight schedules via the airline’s official channels, text messages and booking emails.
On August 3, CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang said that after China had announced military drills in some areas near Taiwan (China) from August 4 noon through August 7, the CAAV held a meeting with airlines on detour plans to ensure safety.
He said China’s exercises near Taiwan will affect the flights from Vietnam to the US, Taiwan, Japan, and the RoK. Therefore, to ensure safety, carriers will adjust their flight paths in which planes will not fly across or near, or have their reserve airports near the exercise areas.
The adjustment may lead to longer flight distance and time, as well as more expenses due to high fuel costs, Thang noted.
If airlines encounter difficulties when changing flight paths to other airspaces, the CAAV will help them seek permission, the official said./.